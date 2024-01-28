Who's Playing

Texas State Bobcats @ Louisiana Ragin Cajuns

Current Records: Texas State 7-13, Louisiana 11-8

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 28, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 28, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Cajundome -- Lafayette, Louisiana

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Sun Belt matchup on schedule as the Texas State Bobcats and the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on January 28th at Cajundome. Texas State is staggering into the matchup hobbled by three consecutive losses, while Louisiana will skip in buoyed by three consecutive wins.

Last Wednesday, the Bobcats couldn't handle the Trojans and fell 78-65. Texas State has struggled against Troy recently, as their match on Wednesday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 16 to 4 on the offensive boards, a fact Louisiana proved on Saturday. They came out on top against the Jaguars by a score of 88-79.

The Bobcats have been struggling recently, as they've lost eight of their last nine contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-13 record this season. As for the Ragin Cajuns, they pushed their record up to 11-8 with that win, which was their third straight on the road.

Sunday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Texas State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.3 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Louisiana, though, as they've been averaging only 32.9 rebounds per game. Given Texas State's sizeable advantage in that area, Louisiana will need to find a way to close that gap.

Texas State ended up a good deal behind Louisiana in their previous matchup last Wednesday, losing 86-68. Can Texas State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Louisiana has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Texas State.