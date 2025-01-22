Who's Playing

Texas State Bobcats @ Louisiana Ragin Cajuns

Current Records: Texas State 11-8, Louisiana 6-13

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Cajundome -- Lafayette, Louisiana

Cajundome -- Lafayette, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Texas State is 2-8 against Louisiana since January of 2021 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. Both will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Cajundome. One thing working in the Bobcats' favor is that they have posted at least 82 points in their last three games.

On Saturday, Texas State needed a bit of extra time to put away Southern Miss. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with an 85-82 victory over the Golden Eagles. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest win the Bobcats have posted since November 22, 2024.

Meanwhile, Louisiana beat UL Monroe 65-60 on Saturday.

Texas State is on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a nice bump to their 11-8 record this season. As for Louisiana, their victory bumped their record up to 6-13.

Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's match: Texas State has been dynamite from deep this season, having made 38.1% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Louisiana, though, as they've only made 30.7% of their threes this season. Given Texas State's sizable advantage in that area, Louisiana will need to find a way to close that gap.

Texas State suffered a grim 66-46 defeat to Louisiana in their previous matchup back in January of 2024. Can Texas State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Louisiana has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Texas State.