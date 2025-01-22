Who's Playing
Texas State Bobcats @ Louisiana Ragin Cajuns
Current Records: Texas State 11-8, Louisiana 6-13
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Cajundome -- Lafayette, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN Plus
What to Know
Texas State is 2-8 against Louisiana since January of 2021 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. Both will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Cajundome. One thing working in the Bobcats' favor is that they have posted at least 82 points in their last three games.
On Saturday, Texas State needed a bit of extra time to put away Southern Miss. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with an 85-82 victory over the Golden Eagles. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest win the Bobcats have posted since November 22, 2024.
Meanwhile, Louisiana beat UL Monroe 65-60 on Saturday.
Texas State is on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a nice bump to their 11-8 record this season. As for Louisiana, their victory bumped their record up to 6-13.
Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's match: Texas State has been dynamite from deep this season, having made 38.1% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Louisiana, though, as they've only made 30.7% of their threes this season. Given Texas State's sizable advantage in that area, Louisiana will need to find a way to close that gap.
Texas State suffered a grim 66-46 defeat to Louisiana in their previous matchup back in January of 2024. Can Texas State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Louisiana has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Texas State.
- Jan 28, 2024 - Louisiana 66 vs. Texas State 46
- Jan 17, 2024 - Louisiana 86 vs. Texas State 68
- Mar 05, 2023 - Louisiana 64 vs. Texas State 58
- Feb 02, 2023 - Louisiana 82 vs. Texas State 63
- Jan 21, 2023 - Louisiana 60 vs. Texas State 51
- Mar 05, 2022 - Louisiana 79 vs. Texas State 72
- Feb 10, 2022 - Texas State 82 vs. Louisiana 73
- Jan 15, 2022 - Texas State 72 vs. Louisiana 68
- Jan 30, 2021 - Louisiana 74 vs. Texas State 73
- Jan 29, 2021 - Louisiana 62 vs. Texas State 60