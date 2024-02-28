Who's Playing

Troy Trojans @ Louisiana Ragin Cajuns

Current Records: Troy 19-10, Louisiana 17-12

How To Watch

What to Know

Troy is 2-8 against the Ragin Cajuns since January of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Cajundome. Louisiana took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Troy, who comes in off a win.

Last Saturday, the Trojans were able to grind out a solid victory over the Warhawks, taking the game 84-78.

Meanwhile, Louisiana's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They took a 82-71 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Golden Eagles. Louisiana didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Trojans have been performing well recently as they've won eight of their last ten matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 19-10 record this season. As for the Ragin Cajuns, they dropped their record down to 17-12 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Troy hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.7 points per game. However, it's not like Louisiana struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.3 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Troy is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep Troy in mind: they have a solid 17-8-1 record against the spread this season.

Odds

Louisiana is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Troy, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 149.5 points.

Series History

Louisiana has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Troy.