Halftime Report

Louisiana and the Warhawks have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Louisiana has a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Warhawks 46-34.

Louisiana entered the match having won five straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it six, or will UL Monroe step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

UL Monroe Warhawks @ Louisiana Ragin Cajuns

Current Records: UL Monroe 7-12, Louisiana 13-8

How To Watch

What to Know

The Louisiana Ragin Cajuns and the UL Monroe Warhawks will face off in a Sun Belt clash at 8:00 p.m. ET on January 31st at Cajundome. Both teams are coming into the match red-hot, with Louisiana sitting on five straight wins and the Warhawks on three.

Last Sunday, the Ragin Cajuns got the win against the Bobcats by a conclusive 66-46.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but UL Monroe ultimately got the result they hoped for on Sunday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Red Wolves and snuck past 85-82. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

The Ragin Cajuns are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven games, which provided a nice bump to their 13-8 record this season. As for the Warhawks, their victory bumped their record up to 7-12.

Wednesday's game is shaping up to be a blowout: Louisiana just can't miss this season, having made 46.8% of their shots per game. It's a different story for UL Monroe, though, as they've only made 40.8% of their shots this season. Given Louisiana's sizable advantage in that area, the Warhawks will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking ahead, Louisiana is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played.

Odds

Louisiana is a big 12-point favorite against UL Monroe, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ragin Cajuns as a 13-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 145.5 points.

Series History

Louisiana has won 7 out of their last 10 games against UL Monroe.