We've got another exciting Conference USA matchup on the schedule as the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs and the Liberty Flames are set to tip at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday at Thomas Assembly Center. Louisiana Tech is 11-6 overall and 8-0 at home, while Liberty is 11-6 overall and 1-2 on the road. The Flames are 3-6 against the spread in their last nine games, while the Bulldogs are 2-5 against the number in their last seven games played on a Sunday.

La. Tech vs. Liberty spread: La. Tech -2.5

La. Tech vs. Liberty over/under: 130 points

La. Tech vs. Liberty money line: La. Tech: -140, Liberty: +117

What you need to know about Louisiana Tech

Last Thursday, the Bulldogs were able to grind out a solid victory over the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders, taking the game 60-52. Daniel Batcho was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds. He is on a roll when it comes to rebounds, as he's now pulled down 10 or more in the last three games he's played.

The team also got some help courtesy of Tahlik Chavez, who scored 15 points. For the season, Chavez is averaging 12.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.

What you need to know about Liberty

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Liberty last Wednesday, but the final result did not. The Flames fell 61-51 to the Jacksonville State Gamecocks. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Liberty has scored all season.

Despite the setback, the Flames will enter Sunday's showdown confident they can secure the victory. Liberty is led by forward Kyle Rode, who's averaging 13.0 points per game. He's one of four players averaging double digits for the Flames.

