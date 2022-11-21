Who's Playing

Louisiana-Monroe @ Louisiana Tech

Current Records: Louisiana-Monroe 2-2; Louisiana Tech 1-2

What to Know

The Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks' road trip will continue as they head to Thomas Assembly Center at 7 p.m. ET Monday to face off against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Louisiana-Monroe took a serious blow against the TCU Horned Frogs this past Thursday, falling 95-60. Forward Nika Metskhvarishvili wasn't much of a difference maker for the Warhawks; Metskhvarishvili finished with only nine points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Louisiana Tech was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Thursday as they fell 94-88 to the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns.

Louisiana-Monroe is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 0-2 ATS when expected to lose.

Louisiana-Monroe is now 2-2 while Louisiana Tech sits at 1-2. The Warhawks don't typically stay down for long -- they're 1-0 after losses this season -- so the Bulldogs (0-1 after losses) won't have an easy go of it.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Thomas Assembly Center -- Ruston, Louisiana

Thomas Assembly Center -- Ruston, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Warhawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 13-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Louisiana Tech won two games and tied one game in their last three contests with Louisiana-Monroe.