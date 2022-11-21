Who's Playing

Louisiana-Monroe @ Louisiana Tech

Current Records: Louisiana-Monroe 2-2; Louisiana Tech 1-2

What to Know

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will square off against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Thomas Assembly Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Louisiana Tech was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 94-88 to the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns.

Meanwhile, there's no need to mince words: Louisiana-Monroe lost to the TCU Horned Frogs on Thursday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 95-60. One thing holding the Warhawks back was the mediocre play of forward Nika Metskhvarishvili, who did not have his best game: he finished with only nine points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court.

The Bulldogs are now 1-2 while Louisiana-Monroe sits at 2-2. Louisiana Tech is 0-1 after losses this year, Louisiana-Monroe 1-0.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Thomas Assembly Center -- Ruston, Louisiana

Thomas Assembly Center -- Ruston, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Louisiana Tech won two games and tied one game in their last three contests with Louisiana-Monroe.