Who's Playing

Middle Tenn. @ Louisiana Tech

Current Records: Middle Tenn. 12-7; Louisiana Tech 11-8

What to Know

The Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Blue Raiders and the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs will face off in a Conference USA battle at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at Thomas Assembly Center. Middle Tenn. will be seeking to avenge the 80-73 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Jan. 23 of 2020.

The Charlotte 49ers typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Middle Tenn. proved too difficult a challenge. Middle Tenn. came out on top in a nail-biter against Charlotte, sneaking past 62-58. Having forecasted a close victory for Middle Tenn., the oddsmakers were right on the money. Guard Camryn Weston (14 points) and forward Tyler Millin (12 points) were the top scorers for the Blue Raiders.

Meanwhile, Louisiana Tech strolled past the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers with points to spare on Thursday, taking the game 85-74. Five players on the Bulldogs scored in the double digits: guard Cobe Williams (20), forward Isaiah Crawford (13), guard Jordan Crawford (11), forward Kenny Hunter (10), and forward Dravon Mangum (10).

Their wins bumped Middle Tenn. to 12-7 and Louisiana Tech to 11-8. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Thomas Assembly Center -- Ruston, Louisiana

Thomas Assembly Center -- Ruston, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Louisiana Tech and Middle Tenn. both have three wins in their last six games.