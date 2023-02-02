Who's Playing
Rice @ Louisiana Tech
Current Records: Rice 15-6; Louisiana Tech 12-10
What to Know
The Rice Owls have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Owls and the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs will face off in a Conference USA battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Thomas Assembly Center. Rice hasn't won a matchup against Louisiana Tech since Jan. 5 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought.
The game between Rice and the UAB Blazers this past Saturday was not particularly close, with Rice falling 70-52.
Meanwhile, Louisiana Tech didn't have too much trouble with the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners on the road this past Saturday as they won 66-55.
Louisiana Tech's win lifted them to 12-10 while Rice's loss dropped them down to 15-6. We'll see if the Bulldogs can repeat their recent success or if the Owls bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Thomas Assembly Center -- Ruston, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Louisiana Tech have won ten out of their last 12 games against Rice.
- Jan 05, 2023 - Louisiana Tech 88 vs. Rice 82
- Feb 24, 2022 - Louisiana Tech 83 vs. Rice 79
- Jan 27, 2022 - Louisiana Tech 80 vs. Rice 63
- Feb 27, 2021 - Louisiana Tech 79 vs. Rice 58
- Feb 26, 2021 - Louisiana Tech 101 vs. Rice 57
- Jan 16, 2020 - Louisiana Tech 72 vs. Rice 56
- Jan 05, 2019 - Rice 78 vs. Louisiana Tech 66
- Jan 20, 2018 - Louisiana Tech 69 vs. Rice 54
- Feb 25, 2017 - Rice 88 vs. Louisiana Tech 81
- Jan 19, 2017 - Louisiana Tech 74 vs. Rice 64
- Feb 27, 2016 - Louisiana Tech 88 vs. Rice 69
- Feb 04, 2016 - Louisiana Tech 90 vs. Rice 78