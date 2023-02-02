Who's Playing

Rice @ Louisiana Tech

Current Records: Rice 15-6; Louisiana Tech 12-10

What to Know

The Rice Owls have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Owls and the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs will face off in a Conference USA battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Thomas Assembly Center. Rice hasn't won a matchup against Louisiana Tech since Jan. 5 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

The game between Rice and the UAB Blazers this past Saturday was not particularly close, with Rice falling 70-52.

Meanwhile, Louisiana Tech didn't have too much trouble with the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners on the road this past Saturday as they won 66-55.

Louisiana Tech's win lifted them to 12-10 while Rice's loss dropped them down to 15-6. We'll see if the Bulldogs can repeat their recent success or if the Owls bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Thomas Assembly Center -- Ruston, Louisiana

Thomas Assembly Center -- Ruston, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Louisiana Tech have won ten out of their last 12 games against Rice.