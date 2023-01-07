Who's Playing

Texas-El Paso @ Louisiana Tech

Current Records: Texas-El Paso 8-6; Louisiana Tech 9-6

What to Know

The Texas-El Paso Miners and the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs are set to square off in a Conference USA matchup at 3 p.m. ET Jan. 7 at Thomas Assembly Center. Louisiana Tech will be strutting in after a win while the Miners will be stumbling in from a loss.

Texas-El Paso was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 72-67 to the Rice Owls. Guard Mario McKinney Jr. (17 points) was the top scorer for Texas-El Paso.

Meanwhile, Louisiana Tech didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with Rice on Thursday, but they still walked away with an 88-82 victory. The Bulldogs' success was spearheaded by the efforts of forward Kenny Hunter, who had 18 points in addition to eight rebounds, and guard Cobe Williams, who had 18 points and eight assists. Hunter's performance made up for a slower game against the Charlotte 49ers on Saturday.

The Miners are expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Saturday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Texas-El Paso is now 8-6 while Louisiana Tech sits at 9-6. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Texas-El Paso is 355th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 16.6 on average. To make matters even worse for Texas-El Paso, the Bulldogs enter the matchup with 18.1 takeaways on average, good for 12th best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in Louisiana Tech's favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Thomas Assembly Center -- Ruston, Louisiana

Thomas Assembly Center -- Ruston, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Miners, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Louisiana Tech have won eight out of their last 13 games against Texas-El Paso.