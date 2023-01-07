Who's Playing
Texas-El Paso @ Louisiana Tech
Current Records: Texas-El Paso 8-6; Louisiana Tech 9-6
What to Know
The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Louisiana Tech and the Texas-El Paso Miners will face off in a Conference USA battle at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at Thomas Assembly Center. The Bulldogs will be strutting in after a victory while Texas-El Paso will be stumbling in from a loss.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Louisiana Tech beat the Rice Owls 88-82 on Thursday. Forward Kenny Hunter and guard Cobe Williams were among the main playmakers for Louisiana Tech as the former had 18 points in addition to eight boards and the latter had 18 points and eight assists. Hunter had some trouble finding his footing against the Charlotte 49ers on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction.
Meanwhile, Texas-El Paso was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 72-67 to the Owls. Guard Mario McKinney Jr. (17 points) was the top scorer for the Miners.
The Bulldogs are now 9-6 while Texas-El Paso sits at 8-6. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Louisiana Tech enters the matchup with 18.1 takeaways on average, good for 12th best in college basketball. Less enviably, Texas-El Paso is 355th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 16.6 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Thomas Assembly Center -- Ruston, Louisiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Louisiana Tech have won eight out of their last 13 games against Texas-El Paso.
- Dec 17, 2022 - Texas-El Paso 60 vs. Louisiana Tech 55
- Feb 17, 2022 - Texas-El Paso 63 vs. Louisiana Tech 60
- Jan 06, 2022 - Louisiana Tech 64 vs. Texas-El Paso 52
- Jan 23, 2021 - Louisiana Tech 73 vs. Texas-El Paso 55
- Jan 22, 2021 - Texas-El Paso 82 vs. Louisiana Tech 74
- Jan 11, 2020 - Louisiana Tech 64 vs. Texas-El Paso 61
- Feb 14, 2019 - Louisiana Tech 71 vs. Texas-El Paso 57
- Feb 22, 2018 - Texas-El Paso 74 vs. Louisiana Tech 72
- Jan 06, 2018 - Louisiana Tech 97 vs. Texas-El Paso 88
- Feb 09, 2017 - Louisiana Tech 62 vs. Texas-El Paso 61
- Jan 05, 2017 - Louisiana Tech 64 vs. Texas-El Paso 44
- Feb 20, 2016 - Texas-El Paso 91 vs. Louisiana Tech 80
- Jan 31, 2016 - Louisiana Tech 78 vs. Texas-El Paso 70