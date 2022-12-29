Who's Playing

Texas-San Antonio @ Louisiana Tech

Current Records: Texas-San Antonio 6-6; Louisiana Tech 7-5

What to Know

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs won both of their matches against the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners last season (79-63 and 95-71) and are aiming for the same result Thursday. Louisiana Tech and Texas-San Antonio will face off in a Conference USA battle at 7 p.m. ET at Thomas Assembly Center. Louisiana Tech should still be riding high after a win, while the Roadrunners will be looking to right the ship.

Louisiana Tech took their game at home last Wednesday with ease, bagging a 108-52 victory over the Jarvis Christian Bulldogs.

Meanwhile, Texas-San Antonio was expected to have a tough go of it last week, and, well, they did. They got maybe a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting the North Texas Mean Green an easy 78-54 victory.

Louisiana Tech is the favorite in this one, with an expected 13-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Louisiana Tech is now 7-5 while Texas-San Antonio sits at 6-6. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Louisiana Tech is stumbling into the contest with the 10th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 15.6 on average. Texas-San Antonio has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 24th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Thomas Assembly Center -- Ruston, Louisiana

Thomas Assembly Center -- Ruston, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 13-point favorite against the Roadrunners, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Louisiana Tech have won eight out of their last 12 games against Texas-San Antonio.