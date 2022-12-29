Who's Playing

Texas-San Antonio @ Louisiana Tech

Current Records: Texas-San Antonio 6-6; Louisiana Tech 7-5

What to Know

The Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners haven't won a game against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs since Jan. 9 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Thursday. The Roadrunners and Louisiana Tech will face off in a Conference USA battle at 7 p.m. ET at Thomas Assembly Center. Louisiana Tech will be strutting in after a win while Texas-San Antonio will be stumbling in from a loss.

Texas-San Antonio was expected to have a tough go of it last Thursday, and, well, they did. They got maybe a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting the North Texas Mean Green an easy 78-54 victory.

Meanwhile, Louisiana Tech was completely in charge last week, breezing past the Jarvis Christian Bulldogs 108-52 at home. It should come as no surprise that the experts had more or less unanimously put their money on Louisiana Tech.

The Roadrunners are now 6-6 while Louisiana Tech sits at 7-5. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Texas-San Antonio is stumbling into the matchup with the 24th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.2 on average. Louisiana Tech has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 10th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 15.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Thomas Assembly Center -- Ruston, Louisiana

Series History

Louisiana Tech have won eight out of their last 12 games against Texas-San Antonio.