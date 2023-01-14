Who's Playing

UAB @ Louisiana Tech

Current Records: UAB 12-5; Louisiana Tech 10-7

What to Know

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs lost both of their matches to the UAB Blazers last season on scores of 74-87 and 73-82, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Bulldogs and UAB will face off in a Conference USA battle at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Thomas Assembly Center. Both teams are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.

Louisiana Tech lost 67-65 to the North Texas Mean Green on Wednesday on a last-minute half-court bomb from North Texas' guard Kai Huntsberry with 0:04 left to play. Louisiana Tech's loss came about despite a quality game from forward Isaiah Crawford, who had 25 points in addition to five steals and five boards.

Speaking of close games: UAB entered their matchup against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Wednesday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. It was close but no cigar for UAB as they fell 80-78 to WKU. This was hardly the result the Blazers or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 10.5 points over the Hilltoppers heading into this contest. A silver lining for UAB was the play of guard Jordan Walker, who shot 7-for-15 from downtown and finished with 28 points.

These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Thomas Assembly Center -- Ruston, Louisiana

Thomas Assembly Center -- Ruston, Louisiana Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.00

Odds

The Blazers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Louisiana Tech have won seven out of their last 12 games against UAB.