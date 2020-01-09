Louisiana Tech vs. UTSA odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 9 predictions from proven model

The Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners will take on the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at the UTSA Convocation Center in Conference USA action. Texas-San Antonio is 6-9 overall and 5-1 at home, while Louisiana Tech is 11-3 overall and 3-3 on the road. The Bulldogs are favored by 5.5 points in the latest UTSA vs. Louisiana Tech odds, while the over-under is set at 151. Before entering any Louisiana Tech vs. UTSA picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. Anybody who followed it during that span has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated UTSA vs. Louisiana Tech 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a strong point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

The Roadrunners opened the new year with a tough 90-83 overtime loss to Florida International on Saturday. That was their second consecutive loss after previously winning four of five. The Roadrunners get a majority of their scoring from the backcourt duo of Jhivvan Jackson (25.3 ppg) and Keaton Wallace (16.9 ppg). They'll need a big night from those two at home as they look to get back in the win column.

Meanwhile, Louisiana Tech made easy work of Southern Miss on Saturday and took a 78-50 victory to claim their fifth straight win and a 2-0 start in Conference USA play. Three guards -- Kalob Ledoux (13.1 ppg), DaQuan Bracey (12.6 ppg) and Amorie Archibald (11.9 ppg) -- average in double figures for the Bulldogs.

Everybody in that trio also shoots at least 35 percent from 3-point range, with Bracey hitting an astonishing 51.9 percent of his tries from deep. The Bulldogs have been solid the spread this year, entering this matchup 7-5 overall and are 6-3 against the number when favored.

A couple stats to consider in this matchup: UTSA comes into the contest boasting the 31st fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 75.7. But Louisiana Tech enters the matchup with 78.3 points per game on average, good for 30th best in college basketball.

So who wins Louisiana Tech vs. UTSA? And which side of the spread hits in almost 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the UTSA vs. Louisiana Tech spread you need to jump on Thursday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.