Who's Playing

Western Kentucky @ Louisiana Tech

Current Records: Western Kentucky 11-7; Louisiana Tech 10-8

What to Know

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Hilltoppers and the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs will face off in a Conference USA battle at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at Thomas Assembly Center. WKU hasn't won a contest against Louisiana Tech since Jan. 8 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

WKU received a tough blow on Monday as they fell 76-62 to the Florida Atlantic Owls. Guard Dayvion McKnight (15 points) and guard Jordan Rawls (13 points) were the top scorers for WKU.

Meanwhile, Louisiana Tech came up short against the UAB Blazers on Saturday, falling 81-74.

The Hilltoppers are expected to lose this next one by 4. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with WKU, who are 7-8-1 against the spread.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Thomas Assembly Center -- Ruston, Louisiana

Thomas Assembly Center -- Ruston, Louisiana TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a 4-point favorite against the Hilltoppers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Louisiana Tech have won six out of their last 11 games against Western Kentucky.