Who's Playing

Arkansas State @ Louisiana

Current Records: Arkansas State 11-18; Louisiana 21-7

What to Know

The Arkansas State Red Wolves have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Arkansas State and the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Cajundome. The Red Wolves should still be riding high after a win, while Louisiana will be looking to right the ship.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Arkansas State beat the Georgia State Panthers 75-70 this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, Louisiana was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 74-68 to the James Madison Dukes.

Arkansas State is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Arkansas State's opponents whenever they hit the road.

The Red Wolves' victory brought them up to 11-18 while the Ragin Cajuns' defeat pulled them down to 21-7. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: Arkansas State is 17th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 65 on average. Louisiana's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the game with a 48.30% field goal percentage, good for 20th best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Cajundome -- Lafayette, Louisiana

Cajundome -- Lafayette, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $71.00

Odds

The Ragin Cajuns are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Red Wolves, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Louisiana have won ten out of their last 18 games against Arkansas State.