Who's Playing
Arkansas State @ Louisiana
Current Records: Arkansas State 11-18; Louisiana 21-7
What to Know
The Arkansas State Red Wolves have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Arkansas State and the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Cajundome. The Red Wolves should still be riding high after a win, while Louisiana will be looking to right the ship.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Arkansas State beat the Georgia State Panthers 75-70 this past Saturday.
Meanwhile, Louisiana was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 74-68 to the James Madison Dukes.
Arkansas State is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Arkansas State's opponents whenever they hit the road.
The Red Wolves' victory brought them up to 11-18 while the Ragin Cajuns' defeat pulled them down to 21-7. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: Arkansas State is 17th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 65 on average. Louisiana's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the game with a 48.30% field goal percentage, good for 20th best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Cajundome -- Lafayette, Louisiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $71.00
Odds
The Ragin Cajuns are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Red Wolves, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Louisiana have won ten out of their last 18 games against Arkansas State.
- Jan 19, 2023 - Louisiana 80 vs. Arkansas State 71
- Feb 05, 2022 - Arkansas State 67 vs. Louisiana 58
- Jan 06, 2022 - Louisiana 83 vs. Arkansas State 77
- Feb 06, 2021 - Arkansas State 83 vs. Louisiana 77
- Feb 05, 2021 - Arkansas State 95 vs. Louisiana 87
- Jan 23, 2021 - Louisiana 77 vs. Arkansas State 74
- Jan 22, 2021 - Louisiana 81 vs. Arkansas State 68
- Mar 07, 2020 - Louisiana 73 vs. Arkansas State 66
- Feb 26, 2020 - Louisiana 77 vs. Arkansas State 74
- Dec 18, 2019 - Arkansas State 79 vs. Louisiana 67
- Mar 09, 2019 - Louisiana 90 vs. Arkansas State 87
- Jan 03, 2019 - Arkansas State 94 vs. Louisiana 83
- Mar 01, 2018 - Louisiana 85 vs. Arkansas State 74
- Dec 31, 2017 - Louisiana 88 vs. Arkansas State 78
- Jan 30, 2017 - Arkansas State 88 vs. Louisiana 69
- Dec 31, 2016 - Arkansas State 74 vs. Louisiana 71
- Feb 11, 2016 - Louisiana 83 vs. Arkansas State 73
- Jan 09, 2016 - Arkansas State 71 vs. Louisiana 69