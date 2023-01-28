Who's Playing
Georgia Southern @ Louisiana
Current Records: Georgia Southern 12-10; Louisiana 17-4
What to Know
The Louisiana Ragin Cajuns and the Georgia Southern Eagles will face off in a Sun Belt clash at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 28 at Cajundome. The teams split their matchups last year, with Georgia Southern winning the first 66-65 on the road and the Ragin Cajuns taking the second 82-69.
The Troy Trojans typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Louisiana proved too difficult a challenge. Louisiana captured a comfortable 72-57 win.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Georgia Southern as they fell 70-67 to the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats on Thursday.
Louisiana is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point margin of victory. They are currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Louisiana's victory lifted them to 17-4 while Georgia Southern's loss dropped them down to 12-10. We'll see if the Ragin Cajuns can repeat their recent success or if the Eagles bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Cajundome -- Lafayette, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $25.00
Odds
The Ragin Cajuns are a big 9-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ragin Cajuns as a 10-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Georgia Southern have won seven out of their last 12 games against Louisiana.
- Feb 23, 2022 - Louisiana 82 vs. Georgia Southern 69
- Jan 29, 2022 - Georgia Southern 66 vs. Louisiana 65
- Mar 09, 2020 - Georgia Southern 82 vs. Louisiana 81
- Feb 08, 2020 - Georgia Southern 86 vs. Louisiana 79
- Jan 11, 2020 - Georgia Southern 71 vs. Louisiana 51
- Feb 06, 2019 - Georgia Southern 103 vs. Louisiana 86
- Jan 12, 2019 - Louisiana 87 vs. Georgia Southern 85
- Feb 10, 2018 - Louisiana 102 vs. Georgia Southern 91
- Feb 06, 2017 - Georgia Southern 74 vs. Louisiana 70
- Jan 14, 2017 - Georgia Southern 81 vs. Louisiana 76
- Mar 05, 2016 - Louisiana 87 vs. Georgia Southern 78
- Jan 14, 2016 - Louisiana 74 vs. Georgia Southern 65