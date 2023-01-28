Who's Playing

Georgia Southern @ Louisiana

Current Records: Georgia Southern 12-10; Louisiana 17-4

What to Know

The Louisiana Ragin Cajuns and the Georgia Southern Eagles will face off in a Sun Belt clash at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 28 at Cajundome. The teams split their matchups last year, with Georgia Southern winning the first 66-65 on the road and the Ragin Cajuns taking the second 82-69.

The Troy Trojans typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Louisiana proved too difficult a challenge. Louisiana captured a comfortable 72-57 win.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Georgia Southern as they fell 70-67 to the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats on Thursday.

Louisiana is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point margin of victory. They are currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Louisiana's victory lifted them to 17-4 while Georgia Southern's loss dropped them down to 12-10. We'll see if the Ragin Cajuns can repeat their recent success or if the Eagles bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Cajundome -- Lafayette, Louisiana

Cajundome -- Lafayette, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.00

Odds

The Ragin Cajuns are a big 9-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ragin Cajuns as a 10-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Georgia Southern have won seven out of their last 12 games against Louisiana.