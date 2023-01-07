Who's Playing

Georgia State @ Louisiana

Current Records: Georgia State 8-7; Louisiana 11-4

What to Know

The Louisiana Ragin Cajuns are 3-11 against the Georgia State Panthers since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. Louisiana and Georgia State will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8 p.m. ET at Cajundome. The Ragin Cajuns are out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

Louisiana strolled past the Southern Miss Golden Eagles with points to spare on Thursday, taking the contest 75-61.

Meanwhile, Georgia State came up short against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks on Thursday, falling 66-58.

Louisiana's win brought them up to 11-4 while the Panthers' defeat pulled them down to 8-7. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Ragin Cajuns come into the game boasting the 23rd highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 48.80%. On the other end of the spectrum, Georgia State has only been able to knock down 40.90% percent of their shots, which is the 19th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. We'll see if Louisiana's 7.90% advantage translates to a win.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Cajundome -- Lafayette, Louisiana

Cajundome -- Lafayette, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $33.00

Odds

The Ragin Cajuns are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Georgia State have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Louisiana.