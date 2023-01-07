Who's Playing
Georgia State @ Louisiana
Current Records: Georgia State 8-7; Louisiana 11-4
What to Know
The Louisiana Ragin Cajuns are 3-11 against the Georgia State Panthers since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. Louisiana and Georgia State will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8 p.m. ET at Cajundome. The Ragin Cajuns are out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.
Louisiana strolled past the Southern Miss Golden Eagles with points to spare on Thursday, taking the contest 75-61.
Meanwhile, Georgia State came up short against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks on Thursday, falling 66-58.
Louisiana's win brought them up to 11-4 while the Panthers' defeat pulled them down to 8-7. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Ragin Cajuns come into the game boasting the 23rd highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 48.80%. On the other end of the spectrum, Georgia State has only been able to knock down 40.90% percent of their shots, which is the 19th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. We'll see if Louisiana's 7.90% advantage translates to a win.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Cajundome -- Lafayette, Louisiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $33.00
Odds
The Ragin Cajuns are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Georgia State have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Louisiana.
- Mar 07, 2022 - Georgia State 80 vs. Louisiana 71
- Feb 25, 2022 - Georgia State 65 vs. Louisiana 58
- Jan 27, 2022 - Georgia State 68 vs. Louisiana 64
- Mar 07, 2021 - Georgia State 84 vs. Louisiana 73
- Feb 06, 2020 - Louisiana 80 vs. Georgia State 78
- Jan 09, 2020 - Georgia State 90 vs. Louisiana 52
- Feb 08, 2019 - Louisiana 76 vs. Georgia State 72
- Jan 10, 2019 - Georgia State 89 vs. Louisiana 76
- Feb 08, 2018 - Georgia State 106 vs. Louisiana 92
- Mar 10, 2017 - Georgia State 86 vs. Louisiana 76
- Feb 04, 2017 - Georgia State 85 vs. Louisiana 82
- Jan 16, 2017 - Georgia State 101 vs. Louisiana 86
- Mar 03, 2016 - Georgia State 72 vs. Louisiana 69
- Jan 16, 2016 - Louisiana 87 vs. Georgia State 54