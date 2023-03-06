The eighth-seeded South Alabama Jaguars will meet the second-seeded Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in the 2023 Sun Belt Tournament championship game on Monday. The Jaguars (19-15, 9-9), who have won eight of their last nine, including three straight, took down top-seeded Southern Miss in the quarterfinals, before defeating James Madison in the semifinals. The Ragin' Cajuns (25-7, 13-5), who have won four in a row and five of six, defeated 11th-seeded Texas State 64-58 in Sunday's semifinal. Louisiana is in the title game for the second year in a row after losing last year's championship game to Georgia State.

Tipoff from the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Fla., is set for 7 p.m. ET. South Alabama leads the all-time series 15-13, but Louisiana has won the last two meetings. The latest South Alabama vs. Louisiana odds from Caesars Sportsbook list the Ragin' Cajuns as 1-point favorites, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 144.

South Alabama vs. Louisiana spread: Louisiana -1

South Alabama vs. Louisiana over/under: 144 points

South Alabama vs. Louisiana money line: Louisiana -115, South Alabama -105

SA: The Jaguars are 6-0 against the spread in their last six neutral site games

LA: The Ragin' Cajuns are 7-2 ATS in their last nine Monday games

Why Louisiana can cover

Junior forward Jordan Brown is coming off an 18-point, six-rebound and two-assist performance in Sunday's semifinal win over Texas State. It was his sixth consecutive game scoring in double figures. He has reached double-digit scoring in 28 games and has recorded nine double-doubles, including a 26-point and 20-rebound effort in a 77-67 win over Marshall on Feb. 4. For the season, he is averaging 19.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.

Senior guard Greg Williams Jr. also helps power the Louisiana offense. He is coming off a nine-point, three-rebound, three-block and two-assist effort in the Sun Belt Conference semifinals. He has reached double-figure scoring in 23 games, including a season-high 27 points in a 78-77 win at New Orleans on Dec. 3. For the season, he is averaging 13.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.

Why South Alabama can cover

The Jaguars are led by senior guard Isaiah Moore, who scored 18 points, grabbed five rebounds and dished out five assists in Sunday's 75-66 semifinal win over James Madison. He has scored 17 points or more in each tournament game, including a 20-point and seven-assist performance in the 68-61 second-round win over Appalachian State on Thursday. He has reached double-digit scoring in 31 games, including 14 with 20 points or more and one with more than 30. For the season, he is averaging 18.5 points, 4.7 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game.

Senior center Kevin Samuel, a transfer from Florida Gulf Coast, was a beast on the boards in the Sun Belt semifinals. He scored just four points, but grabbed 12 rebounds, and has reached double-digit scoring in three of the past five games. For the season, Samuel is averaging 10 points and 9.1 rebounds per game. He has recorded 10 double-doubles on the season, including a 12-point and 15-rebound performance in the Sun Belt second-round win over Appalachian State.

