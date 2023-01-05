Who's Playing

Southern Miss @ Louisiana

Current Records: Southern Miss 13-2; Louisiana 10-4

What to Know

After four games on the road, the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns are heading back home. The Ragin Cajuns and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Cajundome. Southern Miss should still be riding high after a win, while Louisiana will be looking to right the ship.

It was close but no cigar for Louisiana as they fell 70-66 to the Old Dominion Monarchs on Saturday.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Southern Miss beat the App. State Mountaineers 76-70 on Saturday.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Louisiana is expected to win a tight contest. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past four games.

The Ragin Cajuns are now 10-4 while the Golden Eagles sit at 13-2. Two stats to keep an eye on: Louisiana comes into the contest boasting the 23rd most points per game in college basketball at 81.6. But Southern Miss enters the game with only 61.3 points allowed per game on average, good for 29th best in college basketball. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Cajundome -- Lafayette, Louisiana

Cajundome -- Lafayette, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.00

Odds

The Ragin Cajuns are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Golden Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Louisiana won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.