Get ready for a Sun Belt battle as the Texas State Bobcats and the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns will face off at 5 p.m. ET on Friday at Strahan Coliseum. Both teams are 11-4; Texas State is 3-1 at home, while Louisiana is 2-1 on the road. The Bobcats have won eight of their last nine games, while Louisiana enters Friday's matchup on a three game winning streak.

The Bobcats are favored by 3.5-points in the latest Texas State vs. Louisiana odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 133.5. Before entering any Louisiana vs. Texas State-San Marcos picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Now, the model has set its sights on Texas State vs. Louisiana. Here are several college basketball odds for Texas State vs. Louisiana:

Texas State vs. Louisiana spread: Texas State -3.5

Texas State vs. Louisiana over-under: 133.5 points

Texas State vs. Louisiana money line: Texas State -180, Louisiana +155



What you need to know about Texas State

The Bobcats didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks on Saturday, but they still walked away with a 69-63 win. Forward Isiah Small led the charge for Texas State, finishing with 20 points, eight rebounds and four assists. For the season, Small is averaging 10.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.

Texas State has won five straight games, and the Bobcats are 4-0-1 against the spread during that span. However, Texas State is just 1-5 ATS in its last six home games against Louisiana.

What you need to know about Louisiana

Meanwhile, the Arkansas State Red Wolves typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday the Ragin Cajuns proved too difficult a challenge. Louisiana skirted past Arkansas State 77-74. Louisiana had five players score in double figures in the victory, including Theo Akwuba, who stuffed the stat sheet with 13 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

Louisiana has also fared well against the spread over the years against Texas State. In fact, the Ragin Cajuns have covered the spread in 11 of their last 15 meetings against the Bobcats.

How to make Louisiana vs. Texas State picks

The model has simulated Texas State vs. Louisiana 10,000 times and the results are in.

So who wins Texas State vs. Louisiana?