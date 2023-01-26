Who's Playing

Troy @ Louisiana

Current Records: Troy 13-8; Louisiana 16-4

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Troy Trojans will be on the road. Troy and the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Cajundome. The Trojans have some work to do to even out the 1-9 series between these two since January of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.

Troy took their contest against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks on Saturday by a conclusive 77-53 score.

Meanwhile, Louisiana was able to grind out a solid win over the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats on Saturday, winning 60-51.

Troy is expected to lose this next one by 5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

Their wins bumped Troy to 13-8 and the Ragin Cajuns to 16-4. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Cajundome -- Lafayette, Louisiana

Cajundome -- Lafayette, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $36.75

Odds

The Ragin Cajuns are a 5-point favorite against the Trojans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Louisiana have won nine out of their last ten games against Troy.