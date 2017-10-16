Louisville athletic board votes to fire Rick Pitino with 'just cause' for role in scandal
The recruiting scandal has cost Rick Pitino his job as coach of the Cardinals
The Louisville Athletic Association unanimously voted to terminate men's basketball coach Rick Pitino for 'just cause' amid the FBI investigation into college basketball.
Pitino, who has been identified as "Coach-2" in federal documents, was placed on administrative leave on Sept. 27 following the discovery of his role in funneling money to the family of Louisville freshman and former five-star prospect Brian Bowen in return for his commitment to the school.
Pitino is a Hall-of-Fame coach who has won 770 games during his 30-year career, including two national titles and seven Final Four appearances. But the latest revelation of his involvement in a scandal is the third of his UL career -- this one proving to be the last straw.
Louisville named assistant coach David Padgett as its interim head coach on Sept. 29 in the wake of Pitino's imminent ousting, and has since fired assistant coach Jordan Fair without cause. Associate head coach Kenny Johnson remains on paid leave.
-
Unlikely Pitino gets another chance
It's difficult to imagine an athletic director giving the Hall of Famer another chance
-
Lawyer: Pitino passed lie detector test
Pitino's lawyer fought for his client's job Monday
-
10 teams who could be March Cinderellas
These teams who have the potential to pull some upsets should they make it to the Big Danc...
-
Podcast: Discussing the UNC case
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander explain how and why UNC escaped penalty
-
USC loses commitment amid FBI digging
J'Raan Brooks, a top-100 player, says he's reassessing his options
-
NCAA clears UNC, Tar Heels drop banner
Tar Heel nation let out a collective sigh of relief and hoorah on Friday's Late Night with...
Add a Comment