LAS VEGAS — The craziest game of the first month of the college basketball season transpired when most of you who are reading this had likely fallen asleep from eating way too much on Thanksgiving.

To those who missed this ending in real time: I hope you learned your lesson. Never check out early on tournament hoops during the week of Thanksgiving. The best stuff often happens at the latest hours.

Fortunately, yours truly was courtside at Michelob Ultra Arena on Thursday night to see No. 25 Louisville's theatric, buzzer-beating 93-90 win against No. 13 St. John's,handing Rick Pitino's team his first loss of the season. The win was all the more dramatic because it was Pitino's former school beating his current one in a game that was loaded with controversy, confusion, a huge comeback/collapse, some incredible performances and instantly viral moments.

Adrian Wooley's 3-pointer from the corner on a broken play got U of L its second straight win against a ranked opponent. Here's how the junior shooting guard kept the Cards alive for the Players Era 16 title at 8:29 p.m. local time on the Strip (11:19 p.m. ET)..

Typically, a good game happens and there's a column to write with a focused angle.

That's not happening here.

Because this game was, I think, the wildest one of the season so far and has at least a half-dozen angles that need to be addressed before Louisville plays No. 9 Tennessee on Friday night for the opportunity to win Saturday's Players Era 16 championship.

Wooley's 3-pointer saved Cards from an epic choke

For most of the game, it looked like Louisville was going to give St. John's a loss that was on the level of the one Pitino's team took last season at UConn. Louisville scored 57 of its 93 points in the first half, the 57-39 difference marking the largest halftime deficit St. John's has been a part of since Pitino became coach. The 57 points were also the most Pitino's team has allowed since he's been with SJU.

A 20-3 St. John's run in the final four minutes got the game to toss-up status. The Johnnies' full-court press combined with some Johnnies-on-the-spot buckets led to unexpected drama at a point when the game should've been decided.

Louisville got the win on the final possession after two St. John's free throws from Ian Jackson tied the game at 90. (Don't worry, I'm getting there in the next section.)

Here's another look at the winner.

Wooley's triple was just his 10th made 3-pointer of the season.

"There was a kid right there and I was just staring into his soul," Wooley said when asked what the moment was like. "It was like a movie."

Louisville coach Pat Kelsey couldn't believe referees ruled Jackson Shelstead called a timeout UL didnt have. Imagn Images

Officials dodge scandal, request for explanation

Had St. John's found a way to come back from 24 points down to win this game, the Louisville collapse would've been overlooked because we would've had an officiating scandal that took over the weekend in college basketball.

Official Tommy Johnson — according to what I saw and heard with my own eyes and ears, in addition to what ESPN's cameras caught and dozens of fans in the immediate vicinity of the play saw — incorrectly ruled that Louisville guard Jackson Shelstad called for a timeout with 13.7 seconds remaining and Louisville holding a 90-88 lead.

And wouldn't you know it, someone sitting courtside also caught the sequence on video. Watch and listen closely and you'll see that Shelstad doesn't call for timeout; this was just a gaffe by the official.

Ian Jackson made both the foul shots, tying the game at 90, and then in another twist: Louisville received the ball, by rule. Even that came as a surprise to Louisville's coaching staff. Pat Kelsey said in the postgame press conference he thought St. John's would get the ball.

Instead, Louisville got the ball on what wound up being the final possession of the game. Wooley's 3-pointer was as much of a ball-don't-lie vindication as you'll ever see.

The Athletic's CJ Moore approached the game officials afterward and requested a comment; the crew declined. That's not acceptable, not when a blown call is obvious and could have flipped a game result. Refs owning up to mistakes in moments like these isn't an easy thing to do, but it should be the proper one. Had this been a conference or NCAA postseason game, we would've gotten more because of protocols in place.

The call was so egregious, it prompted Pat Kelsey to mime an attentive dog's pose.

No sentimentality for Pitino

The big story going into this game, of course, was Pitino facing Louisville for the first time since he was fired in October 2017.

Pitino was asked about it in the postgame press conference, but given everything else that was involved in the game, this plot point wasn't nearly as prominent.

St. John's coach Rick Pitino was all smiles before facing Louisville coach Pat Kelsey. Getty Images

"I didn't have any, to be honest with you," Pitino said when asked if he had any strong emotions going into Thursday night. "If we're playing in the Yum! Center, I think I'd have a lot. I love the fans of Louisville, proud of what Pat Kelsey's doing with the team."

Kelsey, on the other hand, said it was an honor to face Pitino, but he wanted to beat him.

Microcosm of courtroom implications

Oh by the way: Seth Trimble had his best game as a college player on Thursday. He finished with a career-high 33 points off the bench and was the reason Louisville won.

Trimble is in his fifth season. He is playing because a judge allowed him to do so; Kelsey made huge headlines for his public display on the stand in defense of Kelsey back in October. He wasn't the only guy playing on Thursday night in this game who needed a friendly judge to see the floor.

St. John's has multiple.

And given how well Trimble played, and the impact of Babacar Sene and Keyshawn Hall for St. John's, I couldn't help but think that this game will be a microcosm of what we're going to see all season long. Teams will win big games, earn conference titles, good NCAA seeds and make the Final Four because of rulings made in their favor by judges.