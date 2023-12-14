Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Louisville looks much better today on their home court. A win is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but Louisville is up 31-29 over Arkansas State.

If Louisville keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 5-5 in no time. On the other hand, Arkansas State will have to make due with a 3-8 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Arkansas State Red Wolves @ Louisville Cardinals

Current Records: Arkansas State 3-7, Louisville 4-5

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, Louisville is heading back home. They will take on the Arkansas State Red Wolves at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

The Cardinals might be feeling deja-vu: they lost 75-68 to the Blue Demons, which was the same score (and result) they got the week prior.

Mike James put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 18 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Arkansas State had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They were the clear victor by a 87-68 margin over the Blazers. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest win Arkansas State has managed all season.

Arkansas State's win on Saturday was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Izaiyah Nelson, who scored 17 points along with seven rebounds and three steals. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Nelson has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Dyondre Dominguez, who dropped a double-double on ten points and ten rebounds.

The Cardinals' loss was their 13th straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 4-5. As for the Red Wolves, their victory bumped their record up to 3-7.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Louisville have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Arkansas State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

As for their next game, Louisville is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points.

Odds

Louisville is a 3.5-point favorite against Arkansas State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Cardinals slightly, as the game opened with the Cardinals as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 151.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Injury Report for Louisville

JJ Traynor: gameTimeDecision (Undisclosed)

Dennis Evans: gameTimeDecision (Undisclosed)

Injury Report for Arkansas State