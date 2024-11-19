Who's Playing

Bellarmine Knights @ Louisville Cardinals

Current Records: Bellarmine 0-4, Louisville 1-1

How To Watch

What to Know

Knights fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Tuesday as the odds are decidedly against them. They are taking a road trip to face off against the Louisville Cardinals at 7:00 p.m. ET at KFC Yum! Center. The Knights are no doubt hoping to put an end to a six-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Bellarmine will head into Saturday's game ready to turn things around: they lost a close one when they played on Wednesday but unfortunately for them the loss they were handed on Saturday was a bit more commanding. They suffered a bruising 83-62 defeat at the hands of Marshall. The match was a 34-34 toss-up at halftime, but the Knights couldn't quite close it out.

Bellarmine struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as Marshall racked up 17.

The experts predicted a close game and a win for Louisville last Saturday, but boy were they wrong. They wound up on the wrong side of a painful 77-55 walloping at the hands of Tennessee. Having soared to a lofty 93 points in the game before, the Cardinals' point total in this one was quite the letdown.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Reyne Smith, who posted 18 points in addition to five rebounds. Kasean Pryor, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-5 from deep.

Bellarmine's loss dropped their record down to 0-4. As for Louisville, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-1.

Bellarmine came up short against Louisville when the teams last played back in November of 2023, falling 73-68. Can Bellarmine avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Cardinals, as the game opened with the Cardinals as a 23.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 148.5 points.

Series History

Louisville and Bellarmine both have 1 win in their last 2 games.