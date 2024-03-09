Who's Playing

Boston College Eagles @ Louisville Cardinals

Current Records: Boston College 16-14, Louisville 8-22

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky TV: The CW Network

The CW Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the Boston College Eagles and the Louisville Cardinals are set to tip at 5:30 p.m. ET on March 9th at KFC Yum! Center. Boston College will be strutting in after a win while Louisville will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Boston College can finally bid farewell to their four-game losing streak thanks to their game on Wednesday. They came out on top against the Hurricanes by a score of 67-57. The win was just what Boston College needed coming off of a 90-65 loss in their prior contest.

Quinten Post was the offensive standout of the match as he almost dropped a double-double on 19 points and nine rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Claudell Harris Jr., who almost dropped a double-double on 13 points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Louisville's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their sixth straight defeat. The match between them and the Hokies wasn't a total blowout, but with the Cardinals falling 80-64 at home it was darn close to turning into one. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Louisville in their matchups with Va. Tech: they've now lost four in a row.

Despite the loss, Louisville had strong showings from Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, who scored 19 points along with five rebounds, and Mike James, who scored 16 points.

The Eagles' victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 16-14. As for the Cardinals, they have been struggling recently as they've lost seven of their last eight games, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-22 record this season.

Boston College beat Louisville 89-77 in their previous meeting back in February. The rematch might be a little tougher for Boston College since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Louisville has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Boston College.