Who's Playing

Boston College Eagles @ Louisville Cardinals

Current Records: Boston College 16-14, Louisville 8-22

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky TV: The CW Network

What to Know

We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the Boston College Eagles and the Louisville Cardinals are set to tip at 5:30 p.m. ET on March 9th at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville does have the home-court advantage, but Boston College is expected to win by 4.5 points.

Boston College came into Wednesday's game having lost four straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They walked away with a 67-57 win over the Hurricanes on Wednesday. The victory was just what Boston College needed coming off of a 90-65 loss in their prior match.

Among those leading the charge was Quinten Post, who almost dropped a double-double on 19 points and nine rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Claudell Harris Jr., who almost dropped a double-double on 13 points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Louisville's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their sixth straight defeat. The matchup between them and the Hokies wasn't particularly close, with the Cardinals falling 80-64. Louisville has struggled against Va. Tech recently, as their matchup on Tuesday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Louisville's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, who scored 19 points along with five rebounds, and Mike James who scored 16 points.

The Eagles' victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 16-14. As for the Cardinals, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost seven of their last eight games, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-22 record this season.

Boston College beat Louisville 89-77 in their previous meeting back in February. The rematch might be a little tougher for Boston College since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Boston College is a 4.5-point favorite against Louisville, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 150.5 points.

Series History

Louisville has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Boston College.