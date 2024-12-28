Who's Playing

Eastern Kentucky Colonels @ Louisville Cardinals

Current Records: Eastern Kentucky 6-6, Louisville 7-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky TV: The CW Network

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Louisville. They will finish 2024 at home by hosting the Eastern Kentucky Colonels at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at KFC Yum! Center. The Cardinals have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last four games.

Louisville will bounce into Saturday's game after (finally) beating Florida State, who they had gone 2-8 against in their ten prior meetings. Louisville walked away with a 90-76 win over Florida State on Saturday. The Cardinals' season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview.

Louisville got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Reyne Smith out in front who went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 27 points. Another player making a difference was Terrence Edwards Jr., who had 19 points in addition to eight assists and seven rebounds.

Even though they won, Louisville struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in February.

Meanwhile, Eastern Kentucky entered their match against Jax. State on Saturday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. Eastern Kentucky fell 91-80 to Jax. State. The matchup was a 33-33 toss-up at halftime, but the Colonels couldn't quite close it out.

Eastern Kentucky's defeat came about despite a quality game from Devontae Blanton, who earned 36 points along with two steals. With that strong performance, Blanton is now averaging an impressive 21.2 points per game. The team also got some help courtesy of Montavious Myrick, who posted six points in addition to ten rebounds and two blocks.

Louisville's win ended an eight-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 7-5. As for Eastern Kentucky, their loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 6-6.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's contest: Louisville has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.6 threes per game. However, it's not like Eastern Kentucky struggles in that department as they've been averaging 9.4. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything came up roses for Louisville against Eastern Kentucky when the teams last played back in December of 2019, as the team secured a 99-67 victory. Will Louisville repeat their success, or does Eastern Kentucky have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Louisville is a big 19.5-point favorite against Eastern Kentucky, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 19.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 155.5 points.

Series History

Louisville has won both of the games they've played against Eastern Kentucky in the last 8 years.