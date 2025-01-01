Who's Playing

N. Carolina Tar Heels @ Louisville Cardinals

Current Records: N. Carolina 8-5, Louisville 8-5

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 1, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 1, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET Where: KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

N. Carolina is 8-2 against Louisville since February of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Both will face off in an ACC battle at 6:00 p.m. ET at KFC Yum! Center. The Tar Heels are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 86.5 points per game this season.

On Sunday, N. Carolina wrapped up 2024 with a 97-81 victory over Campbell. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Tar Heels.

N. Carolina can attribute much of their success to Ian Jackson, who went 9 for 16 en route to 26 points plus five rebounds, and RJ Davis, who went 7 for 13 en route to 23 points plus five assists. What's more, Davis also posted a 50% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in March. Elliot Cadeau was another key player, dropping a double-double on 12 points and 12 assists.

Louisville's season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview. They came out on top in a nail-biter against Eastern Kentucky on Saturday, sneaking past 78-76. The overall outcome was as expected, but the Colonels made it much more of a match than the oddsmakers had predicted.

Louisville's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Terrence Edwards Jr., who scored 20 points along with five rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of J'Vonne Hadley, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and ten rebounds.

Louisville smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 21 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Eastern Kentucky only pulled down 11.

N. Carolina's win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 8-5. As for Louisville, they have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 8-5 record this season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: N. Carolina has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Louisville struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.1. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

N. Carolina strolled past Louisville in their previous meeting back in January by a score of 86-70. The rematch might be a little tougher for N. Carolina since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

N. Carolina has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Louisville.