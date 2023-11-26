Halftime Report

N. Mex. State fell flat on their face against Southern Illinois last Wednesday, but memory of that harsh loss doesn't seem to have tripped them up today. A win is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but N. Mex. State is up 30-28 over Louisville.

If N. Mex. State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 4-4 in no time. On the other hand, Louisville will have to make due with a 2-4 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

N. Mex. State Aggies @ Louisville Cardinals

Current Records: N. Mex. State 3-4, Louisville 2-3

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The N. Mex. State Aggies' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Louisville Cardinals at 1:00 p.m. ET on November 26th at KFC Yum! Center. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 15 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact N. Mex. State found out the hard way on Wednesday. They took a serious blow against the Salukis, falling 81-54. The over/under was set at 135 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Femi Odukale, who scored 18 points along with 8 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals couldn't handle the Hoosiers on Monday and fell 74-66. Louisville has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Aggies now have a losing record at 3-4. As for the Cardinals, they now have a losing record at 2-3.

N. Mex. State will be fighting an uphill battle on Sunday as the experts have pegged them as the eight-point underdog. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on N. Mex. State: they have a less-than-stellar 1-4 record against the spread this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: N. Mex. State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Louisville struggles in that department as they've been even better at 41.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Louisville is a big 8-point favorite against N. Mex. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinals as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 142 points.

Injury Report for Louisville

Injury Report for N. Mex. State

Davion Bradford: Game-Time Decision (Not Injury Related)

Jaylin Jackson-Posey: Game-Time Decision (Undisclosed)

