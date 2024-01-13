Who's Playing

North Carolina State Wolfpack @ Louisville Cardinals

Current Records: North Carolina State 11-4, Louisville 6-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky TV: The CW Network

The CW Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the Louisville Cardinals and the North Carolina State Wolfpack are set to tip at 12:00 p.m. ET on January 13th at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville will be strutting in after a win while North Carolina State will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Louisville made the experts look like fools on Wednesday, as the team pulled off a huge upset of Miami. They walked away with an 80-71 victory over the Hurricanes. The win was some much needed relief for Louisville as it spelled an end to their three-game losing streak.

Louisville relied on the efforts of Mike James, who scored 26 points, and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, who scored 22 points along with nine rebounds. Those 26 points set a new season-high mark for him.

Meanwhile, North Carolina State unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Wednesday. They fell 67-54 to the Tar Heels. North Carolina State found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 23.8% worse than the opposition.

The Cardinals' victory ended a 14-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 6-9. As for the Wolfpack, their defeat ended an eight-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 11-4.

Saturday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Louisville have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like North Carolina State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Louisville came up short against North Carolina State in their previous meeting back in December of 2022, falling 76-64. Will Louisville have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Louisville has won 5 out of their last 8 games against North Carolina State.