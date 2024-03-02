Who's Playing

Syracuse Orange @ Louisville Cardinals

Current Records: Syracuse 19-10, Louisville 8-20

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Syracuse has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Louisville Cardinals will face off in an ACC battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at KFC Yum! Center. Syracuse has been dominant on offense recently, as they've racked up an incredible 259 points over their last three contests.

Last Tuesday, the Orange were able to grind out a solid victory over the Hokies, taking the game 84-71.

Among those leading the charge was Judah Mintz, who scored 29 points along with six assists and three steals. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Another player making a difference was J.J. Starling, who scored 13 points along with six rebounds and five assists.

Meanwhile, Louisville's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fourth straight defeat. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 84-59 to the Blue Devils. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Louisville in their matchups with the Blue Devils: they've now lost five in a row.

The Orange pushed their record up to 19-10 with that victory, which was their third straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 86.0 points per game. As for the Cardinals, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost 11 of their last 13 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-20 record this season.

Syracuse skirted past the Cardinals 94-92 in their previous meeting on February 7th. The rematch might be a little tougher for Syracuse since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Syracuse has won 5 out of their last 9 games against Louisville.