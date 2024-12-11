Who's Playing

UTEP Miners @ Louisville Cardinals

Current Records: UTEP 6-2, Louisville 5-4

How To Watch

What to Know

The UTEP Miners are taking a road trip to face off against the Louisville Cardinals at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at KFC Yum! Center. The Cardinals are crawling into this matchup hobbled by three consecutive losses, while the Miners will bounce in with three consecutive wins.

Last Saturday, UTEP strolled past Seattle with points to spare, taking the game 88-72. With that victory, the Miners brought their scoring average up to 75.8 points per game.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead UTEP to victory, but perhaps none more so than Otis Frazier III, who went 6 for 9 en route to 18 points plus five assists. Frazier III had some trouble finding his footing against UNCG two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround. The team also got some help courtesy of Ahamad Bynum, who went 7 for 9 en route to 19 points.

Meanwhile, Louisville came up short against Duke on Sunday and fell 76-65. The Cardinals got off to an early lead (up 14 with 8:36 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Despite their defeat, Louisville saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Terrence Edwards Jr., who earned 21 points along with two steals, was perhaps the best of all. Edwards Jr.'s performance made up for a slower contest against Ole Miss last Tuesday. Khani Rooths was another key player, earning ten points plus six rebounds.

UTEP's win was their fourth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 6-2. As for Louisville, their loss dropped their record down to 5-4.

Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's game: UTEP has been dynamite from deep this season, having made 39.7% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Louisville, though, as they've only nailed 28.2% of their threes this season. Given UTEP's sizable advantage in that area, Louisville will need to find a way to close that gap.

UTEP is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played.

Odds

Louisville is a big 14.5-point favorite against UTEP, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinals as a 15.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

