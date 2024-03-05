Who's Playing

Va. Tech Hokies @ Louisville Cardinals

Current Records: Va. Tech 16-13, Louisville 8-21

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky

TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $5.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the Va. Tech Hokies and the Louisville Cardinals are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on March 5th at KFC Yum! Center. Va. Tech is no doubt hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.

Last Saturday, the Hokies were able to grind out a solid victory over the Demon Deacons, taking the game 87-76. Va. Tech was down 40-25 with 6:22 left in the first half but they still came back for the handy 11-point victory.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Va. Tech to victory, but perhaps none more so than Hunter Cattoor, who scored 26 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Cattoor has scored all season. Another player making a difference was Lynn Kidd, who almost dropped a double-double on 21 points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Louisville's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight loss. They fell 82-76 to the Orange. The over/under was set at 157.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

The losing side was boosted by Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 11 rebounds. Mike James was another key contributor, scoring 18 points along with eight rebounds.

The Hokies' victory bumped their record up to 16-13. As for the Cardinals, they have been struggling recently as they've lost 12 of their last 14 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-21 record this season.

As for their game on Tuesday, Va. Tech is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a five-game streak of failing to cover when playing on the road.

Va. Tech was able to grind out a solid win over Louisville in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, winning 75-68. The rematch might be a little tougher for Va. Tech since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Va. Tech is a big 7.5-point favorite against Louisville, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Hokies, as the game opened with the Hokies as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is 152.5 points.

Series History

Louisville has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Va. Tech.