Who's Playing

Virginia Cavaliers @ Louisville Cardinals

Current Records: Virginia 14-5, Louisville 6-13

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Where: KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky TV: The CW Network

The CW Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Virginia is 9-1 against Louisville since March of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in an ACC battle at 12:00 p.m. ET at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville is crawling into this contest hobbled by four consecutive losses, while Virginia will bounce in with three consecutive wins.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Virginia ultimately got the result they hoped for on Wednesday. They walked away with a 59-53 victory over the Wolfpack. Winning is a bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 20 to 7 on the offensive boards, as Virginia did.

Ryan Dunn was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 13 points and 12 rebounds. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Another player making a difference was Taine Murray, who scored 11 points.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals couldn't handle the Blue Devils on Tuesday and fell 83-69. Louisville has struggled against Duke recently, as their matchup on Tuesday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Louisville's defeat came about despite a quality game from Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 11 rebounds.

The Cavaliers pushed their record up to 14-5 with that victory, which was their 21st straight at home dating back to last season. As for the Cardinals, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost seven of their last eight games, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-13 record this season.

Everything went Virginia's way against Louisville in their previous matchup on January 3rd as Virginia made off with a 77-53 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Virginia since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Virginia has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Louisville.