LAS VEGAS — In the early spring of 2024, one of college sports' best rivalries got a burst of intrigue when Louisville hired Pat Kelsey and Kentucky hired Mark Pope less than two weeks apart. It was the first time in 94 years that the Bluegrass State blood rivals made coaching moves in the same offseason. Neither coach was the first, second or even third choice for the job.

Pope was the Pollyannaish, beloved captain of one of the best college basketball teams ever, the 1995-96 Kentucky Wildcats led by Rick Pitino. Kelsey was a welterweight ladder-climber who doggedly worked his way up in the business under the initial tutelage of the late, great Skip Prosser.

Which one would ultimately prove to be the better pick?

Well, 33 months after they were brought in to course-correct two of college hoops' most important programs, Friday night provided a clear answer.

Kelsey is lapping Pope.

Louisville (6-1) is winning the race and the gap is increasing. Kentucky (4-3) is losing and the fan base is infuriated, with Pope's coaching reputation hitting its latest low in the Wildcats' 73-71 home overtime loss to Wichita State. UK didn't have its best all-around player (Malachi Moreno), but that shouldn't matter. Kentucky is supposed to be beating mid-major opponents in Rupp Arena by double digits the majority of the time.

How Mark Pope's inexplicable overtime coaching blunders doomed Kentucky in rock-bottom loss to Wichita State David Cobb

Other than getting blown out by Wichita State (which hasn't made the NCAA Tournament since 2021) it's hard to imagine a more disastrous way to lose than how Kentucky did itself in on Friday. The team blew a 14-point advantage on its home floor on the 50th anniversary of the first Wildcats game at Rupp Arena — and did so with a coaching blunder that will be constantly referenced by millions of Kentucky fans for as long as Pope is the coach.

After Kentucky gave away a big lead and failed to win in regulation, the Cats predictably found themselves losing footing in overtime to a Shockers team that smelled blood. Down 73-71, Kentucky players opted against fouling Wichita State with less than 25 seconds remaining, a boneheaded decision that somehow didn't cripple UK because the Shockers stalled their way into a shot-clock violation.

Then came the decision that may mark the beginning of the end for Pope in the weeks/months to come. Because the clock was stopped on the turnover and Kentucky was awarded the ball with five seconds remaining, the inbounder can't move while out of bounds.

In a dereliction of duty, Pope forgot about the rule, which some UK fans immediately ruled as grounds for dismissal.

A design for Alex Wilkins to pass along the baseline to Mason Williams — with Williams hopping out of bounds to receive the pass — was immediately whistled. Incredibly, Wichita State again gave Kentucky a chance when the Shockers couldn't inbound the ball after the turnover, but the ensuing scramble on Wichita State's turnover led to a missed final shot from Kentucky.

Absurd sequence, yet so fitting for the quagmire this opening month has been for Pope's program.

Kentucky fans rained down boos — for minutes — as Pope left the arena's view. He is probably never living that sequence down.

"That is 100% on me," Pope said afterward. "Somehow that changed to a live ball in my mind and I messed that up. And it's really costly. That's a tough one to carry as a coach for sure."

Not one player or assistant realized the gaffe as the play was being drawn up in the huddle? How?

The 4-3 start is Kentucky's worst since the bizarre COVID year of 2020-21 under John Calipari, which triggered the slow-boil end to his time in Lexington three years later. Pope won't be given the grace of a long-tail exit. Things have to change in the weeks ahead, or else this will get too ugly to tolerate. The 54-year-old is without question sitting on the hottest seat in the sport.

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Kentucky's loss to Wichita State was made all the worse because of the comparisons to what Louisville is doing this season. The teams played their games concurrently Friday night, two contests separated by 1,686 miles that ended in drastically different ways.

Kentucky is in crisis; Louisville is embarking on a renaissance.

The No. 25 Cardinals are way better than that ranking, a reality that will be reflected in the next AP Top 25. That's because Louisville smoked No. 9 Tennessee 84-64 in their Players Era 16 winners' bracket matchup. It was U of L's third consecutive win over a ranked team this week, following Thanksgiving night's theatrical win at the buzzer against No. 13 St. John's and Tuesday's 72-64 rumble against No. 5 Texas Tech.

Whereas Kentucky is plummeting in every computer metric, the Cardinals continue to rise while achieving things this program hasn't accomplished since the peak of Pitino's tenure well over a decade ago. For one, Louisville defeated three ranked teams in a row away from home in non-con play for the first time since the 2012 NCAA Tournament. The Cardinals' shredding of Tennessee was also the program's first 20-plus-point win away from home against a top-10 team since the 2013 Elite Eight vs. Duke, the most recent year Louisville won the national title.

U of L also became only the fifth team in the history of the sport to beat three top-15 teams in a four-day span, per ESPN. The win against the Vols was all the more notable after Tennessee crushed Louisville and Kelsey the past two seasons.

"Twice they beat us like we stole something in every facet," Kelsey said, adding he had "PTSD" when he looked at the bracket and realized playing Tennessee a third year in a row was possible.

Then his team went out and dropped 84 points on a Volunteers group that was giving up just 58.4 points per game heading into Friday night, the third-lowest mark in D-I. Those kinds of results aren't happening at Kentucky, which has a 2-7 record in its last nine nonconference games against high-major teams.

All five Cards starters hit double figures Friday — and the team-high was 17 off the bench by Seth Trimble, who's looking like one of the most valuable transfers of the 2026 cycle after averaging 24.7 points on 58.5% shooting and 4.0 rebounds and assists in the past three games against top-15 competition.

"We're just a team that truly believes in each other," Trimble said. "Like, I believe in [my teammates] with all of my heart. I believe in my head coach with all of my heart, and everybody shares that with each other. Our first practice after we lost to Memphis, we had a good practice and everybody after the practice, everybody's just like, 'We're back.' Everybody's smiling. Everybody's, 'We're back. Louisville basketball is back.' Like, we're good. We just have that belief in each other, and I just think it's contagious and it spreads."

The opposite is playing out at Kentucky. You won't find quotes like that as often.

These two programs, which rank at the top of the sport in spending and might not be separated by more than $1 million in payroll this season, are somehow a chasm apart in on-court performance. Money doesn't guarantee you anything, a lesson that a few teams seem to learn every year. This is the second straight season for Kentucky to face that fact.

"We are still so early in this season," Pope said. "I think this team has a great upside. We just have to continue to get better. I clearly have to continue to get better. That's where we are. We are not scared of that. It's just the job."

Meanwhile, here's Kelsey from Thursday night: "In this NIL world, and sometimes it's me, me, me, and it's my social media clicks and how much money I make. This team is special. Like there is no, there's nothing. They're a group of dudes that just care about each other and just go to work like pros every single day. We don't have parent problems. We don't have agent problems."

Trimble, Adrian Wooley, Flory Bidunga and Alvaro Folgueiras were all singing the same tune. Carry a pro mindset, treat your teammates as brothers, keep everyone invested and don't let the trust crack. Louisville hasn't felt or looked like this in a long time.

"This is a really important year for a lot of our guys in the locker room, we don't want to waste it because it's a really big chance to make history," Folgueiras said.

The season is young, but Louisville is obviously one of the three or four biggest winners of the opening month. Kelsey spent well north of $20 million on this roster, and the massive investment looks like it's going to lead to a breakthrough. His approach to coaching is definitely not for everyone; Kelsey admitted to me in years past that he's a different bird and he can't change the essence of who he is or how he operates. But the everyday message seems to be landing properly with this group.

"As Seth mentioned, what's the secret sauce? I mean, I think two things. One, our program is centered on the most powerful force in the universe, and that's love," Kelsey said. "Selflessly loving the guy next to you and sacrificing for the guy next to you. Not about your social media hits or NIL or whatever it is. It's busting your butt to not let your buddy down. We call it the power of the unit."

Speaking of units, Louisville just upped its stacks, increasing one of the biggest budgets in college basketball. The win over Tennessee got the program $500,000 in additional NIL opportunities. On Saturday night at Michelob Ultra Arena, Kelsey's Cardinals will face Creighton in the Players Era 16 championship game for an additional 500K.

As Louisville's going for 7-1 and striving to break into the top 10, Mark Pope will be at home, trying to figure out a way to avoid getting blown out at undefeated and No. 2 Virginia on Tuesday. Ten days later, the biggest day on the calendar will arrive. Louisville heads to Rupp Arena on Dec. 12. It will be the most important game of Pope's Kentucky tenure. Practically speaking, Kelsey will be playing with house money that night. Pope could well be coaching for his job.