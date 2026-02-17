Teams in the middle of the ACC standings will collide on Tuesday's college basketball schedule as the Louisville Cardinals visit the SMU Mustangs. No. 21 Louisville (19-6, 8-4 ACC) is tied for sixth in the conference and is riding a five-game win streak, last defeating Baylor, 82-71, on Feb. 14. SMU (17-8, 6-6 ACC) slots eighth in the ACC and is coming off a 79-78 Saturday defeat to Syracuse.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET from the Moody Coliseum in Dallas. The Cardinals are 4.5-point favorites in the latest SMU vs. Louisville odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 166.5. Before making any Louisville vs. SMU picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times and it enters Week 16 on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on a 13-7 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated SMU vs. Louisville 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Louisville vs. SMU:

SMU vs. Louisville spread: Louisville -4.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook SMU vs. Louisville over/under: 166.5 points SMU vs. Louisville money line: Louisville -194, SMU +160 SMU vs. Louisville picks: See picks at SportsLine SMU vs. Louisville streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine's model has simulated SMU vs. Louisville 10,000 times and is going Under on the total (166.5 points). Both teams saw the Under hit in their Saturday games, and of their four all-time matchups, they've averaged over 10 points less than this line. Their previous meetings have seen a combined 155.5 points on average.

The Under is 14-11 overall for the Cardinals this season as they'll have two days off before Tuesday's matchup. When having a rest of 2-3 days, the Under is 8-5 for Louisville. Meanwhile, this will be the third game for SMU with an O/U between 165 and 170 points, and the total wasn't reached in either of the previous two. With those trends, SportsLine's model has the Under hitting in 61% of simulations.

The model also says one side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time.

So who wins Louisville vs. SMU, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time?