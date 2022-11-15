Who's Playing

App. State @ Louisville

Current Records: App. State 2-0; Louisville 0-2

What to Know

The Louisville Cardinals will take on the App. State Mountaineers at 6 p.m. ET Tuesday at home.

The Cardinals lost 73-72 to the Wright State Raiders this past Saturday on a last-minute half-court bomb from Wright State's guard Trey Calvin with 0:01 remaining. The losing side was boosted by forward Jae'Lyn Withers, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 11 boards in addition to five steals.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Appalachian State beat the North Carolina Central Eagles 79-74 last Thursday.

U of L is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.

Appalachian State's win lifted them to 2-0 while Louisville's loss dropped them down to 0-2. We'll see if Appalachian State can repeat their recent success or if U of L bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET Where: KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Cardinals are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Mountaineers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinals as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.