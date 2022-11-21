The No. 9 Arkansas Razorbacks will try to maintain their perfect start to the season when they face the Louisville Cardinals in the first round of the 2022 Maui Invitational on Monday evening. Arkansas has rolled to three double-digit victories so far, including a 71-56 win against South Dakota State last Wednesday. Louisville has lost all three of its games by exactly one point, falling to Appalachian State in a 61-60 final last Tuesday.

Tip-off is set for 5 p.m. ET. The Razorbacks are favored by 15 points in the latest Louisville vs. Arkansas odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 140. Before entering any Arkansas vs. Louisville picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated more than $1,200 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Louisville vs. Arkansas. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Louisville vs. Arkansas:

Louisville vs. Arkansas spread: Arkansas -15

Louisville vs. Arkansas over/under: 140 points

Louisville vs. Arkansas money line: Arkansas -1700, Louisville +900

Louisville vs. Arkansas picks: See picks here

Why Louisville can cover

Louisville is 0-3 to begin a season for the first time since the 1986-87 campaign, but all three losses have come by exactly one point. The Cardinals trailed Appalachian State by 13 points at halftime last Tuesday before putting together a second-half rally that came up just short. Guard El Ellis scored a game-high 29 points, while forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield added 12 points and 10 rebounds in a double-double effort.

Ellis leads Louisville with 24.0 points and 3.3 assists per game. Huntley-Hatfield, a Tennessee transfer, is adding 10.3 points and a team-high 8.7 rebounds. Louisville could easily be sitting at 3-0 heading into this contest, which would have led to a much smaller spread.

Why Arkansas can cover

Louisville has not proven that it is ready to compete with a high-level program, as the Cardinals were favored by at least 5 points in their first three games. Arkansas has won its three contests by an average of nearly 20 points per game, and it is coming off a 71-56 win over South Dakota State. Ricky Council IV scored a game-high 19 points to lead four Arkansas players in double figures.

Trevon Brazile recorded a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds, while Davonte Davis (13) and Jordan Walsh (10) were each in double digits as well. Arkansas held South Dakota State to 32.1% shooting and forced 20 turnovers, which does not bode well for a Louisville team that gave the ball away 18 times against Appalachian State. The Cardinals have only covered the spread twice in their last eight games, and they have only covered once in their last seven games an SEC team.

How to make Louisville vs. Arkansas picks

The model has simulated Arkansas vs. Louisville 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in 70% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Louisville vs. Arkansas? And which side of the spread hits 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine to see which side of the Arkansas vs. Louisville spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up over $1,200 on its college basketball picks the last six years, and find out.