Who's Playing

Clemson @ Louisville

Current Records: Clemson 19-7; Louisville 3-23

What to Know

The Louisville Cardinals and the Clemson Tigers are set to square off in an ACC matchup at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 18 at KFC Yum! Center. Clemson will be strutting in after a victory while the Cardinals will be stumbling in from a loss.

U of L lost a heartbreaker to the Virginia Cavaliers when they met last March, and they left with a heavy heart again on Wednesday. It was close but no cigar for U of L as they fell 61-58 to Virginia. Louisville's defeat came about despite a quality game from guard El Ellis, who had 21 points.

Meanwhile, Clemson simply couldn't be stopped on Wednesday, as they easily beat the Florida State Seminoles at home 94-54. The Tigers can attribute much of their success to center PJ Hall, who had 20 points along with six rebounds, and guard Chase Hunter, who had 18 points and six assists.

The Cardinals have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the ten-point spread they are up against. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

U of L is now 3-23 while Clemson sits at 19-7. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: U of L has allowed their opponents to shoot 47.20% from the floor on average, which is the fifth highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Clemson's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.20%, which places them 22nd in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $40.00

Odds

The Tigers are a big 10-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Clemson have won five out of their last nine games against Louisville.