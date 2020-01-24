Louisville vs. Clemson live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
How to watch Louisville vs. Clemson basketball game
Who's Playing
Clemson @ Louisville
Current Records: Clemson 10-8; Louisville 16-3
What to Know
The #6 Louisville Cardinals will stay at home another game and welcome the Clemson Tigers at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at KFC Yum! Center. These two teams are tiptoeing into their matchup after sneaking past their previous opponents.
U of L came out on top in a nail-biter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Wednesday, sneaking past 68-64. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Georgia Tech made it more of a game than the oddsmakers had predicted.
Speaking of close games: things were close when Clemson and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons clashed on Tuesday, but the Tigers ultimately edged out the opposition 71-68. F Hunter Tyson was the offensive standout of the contest for Clemson, picking up 21 points in addition to five rebounds.
U of L got away with a 56-55 win when the two teams previously met in February of last year. Will they repeat their success, or do the Tigers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Louisville and Clemson both have two wins in their last four games.
- Feb 16, 2019 - Louisville 56 vs. Clemson 55
- Jan 06, 2018 - Clemson 74 vs. Louisville 69
- Jan 19, 2017 - Louisville 92 vs. Clemson 60
- Jan 10, 2016 - Clemson 66 vs. Louisville 62
