Louisville vs. Clemson live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Clemson @ Louisville

Current Records: Clemson 10-8; Louisville 16-3

What to Know

The #6 Louisville Cardinals will stay at home another game and welcome the Clemson Tigers at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at KFC Yum! Center. These two teams are tiptoeing into their matchup after sneaking past their previous opponents.

U of L came out on top in a nail-biter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Wednesday, sneaking past 68-64. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Georgia Tech made it more of a game than the oddsmakers had predicted.

Speaking of close games: things were close when Clemson and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons clashed on Tuesday, but the Tigers ultimately edged out the opposition 71-68. F Hunter Tyson was the offensive standout of the contest for Clemson, picking up 21 points in addition to five rebounds.

U of L got away with a 56-55 win when the two teams previously met in February of last year. Will they repeat their success, or do the Tigers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Louisville and Clemson both have two wins in their last four games.