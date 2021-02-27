The Duke Blue Devils and the Louisville Cardinals will face off in an ACC clash at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Duke is 11-8 overall and 8-4 at home, while Louisville is 12-5 overall and 3-4 on the road. The Blue Devils have won four of their last five games. Louisville, meanwhile, has won three of its last five.

The Blue Devils are favored by 5.5-points in the latest Duke vs. Louisville odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 140.5.

Latest Odds: Duke Blue Devils -5.5 Bet Now

Duke vs. Louisville spread: Duke -5.5

Duke vs. Louisville over-under: 140.5 points

Duke vs. Louisville money line: Duke -230, Louisville +190

What you need to know about Duke

The Syracuse Orange typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday the Blue Devils proved too difficult a challenge. Duke took down Syracuse 85-71. Duke can attribute much of its success to center Mark Williams, who dropped a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds, and guard DJ Steward, who had 21 points and seven assists. Forward Matthew Hurt leads the Blue Devils in scoring and rebounding, averaging 18.3 points and 6.3 boards per game this season.

The Blue Devils enter Saturday's showdown having covered the spread in four of their last five games. In addition, Duke has won 18 of its last 20 games played on a Saturday at Cameron Indoor.

What you need to know about Louisville

Meanwhile, the Cardinals strolled past the Notre Dame Fighting Irish with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the game 69-57. Louisville got double-digit scores from five players: Carlik Jones (18), Samuell Williamson (12), Jae'Lyn Withers (12), Dre Davis (11), and Quinn Slazinski (10). Jones leads the Cardinals in scoring, averaging 17.2 points per game. The senior guard had a strong showing in Louisville's 70-65 win over Duke in January, finishing with 24 points, five assists and three rebounds.

The Cardinals have won two of the last three meetings against the Blue Devils. They've also covered the spread in four of their last six games against Duke. However, Louisville is 0-5 in its last five games when playing as the underdog.

