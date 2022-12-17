Who's Playing

Florida A&M @ Louisville

Current Records: Florida A&M 2-6; Louisville 1-9

What to Know

The Louisville Cardinals will stay at home another game and welcome the Florida A&M Rattlers at 2 p.m. ET Dec. 17 at KFC Yum! Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Cardinals didn't have too much trouble with the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at home on Wednesday as they won 94-83. Guard El Ellis was the offensive standout of the game for U of L, posting a double-double on 30 points and ten dimes. Ellis hadn't helped his team much against the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Ellis' points were the most he has had all season.

Meanwhile, the Rattlers had enough points to win and then some against the Edward Waters Tigers on Tuesday, taking their contest 58-47.

The Cardinals are now 1-9 while Florida A&M sits at 2-6. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: U of L is 355th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 60.6 on average. Florida A&M has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 362nd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 54.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.