Louisville vs. Florida State odds: ACC tournament picks from computer model on 12-6 run

The second round of the ACC Tournament opens Wednesday at noon ET with a matchup between Louisville and Florida State, two teams squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble. Vegas opened this game as a pick'em, but Florida State is now favored by one point.

Phil Cofer, Florida State's second-leading scorer, goes for 11 points for the Seminoles, while Deng Adel and Quintin Snider both go for 12 points for Louisville.

The model has taken into account Louisville's struggles late in the season. The Cardinals, once a virtual lock for the NCAA Tournament, dropped four of five to conclude the regular season.

They enter play Wednesday as one of the first four teams out of the NCAA Tournament, according to CBS Sports bracketology expert Jerry Palm, and a loss to the Seminoles could be catastrophic for their at-large bid hopes.

But just because Louisville (19-12) is desperate for a win doesn't mean that the Cardinals will be able to pull out the victory.

Florida State (20-10) is projected as a No. 9 seed by Palm and also needs a strong showing this week to solidify its tournament status after losing two of three down the stretch.

The Seminoles beat Louisville 80-76 on the road in early February and will again look to use a high-flying offense that averages 82 points to get a victory on Wednesday that would all but wrap up a spot in the Big Dance.

