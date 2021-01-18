The No. 16 Louisville Cardinals and the Florida State Seminoles will face off Monday in an ACC clash at 7 p.m. ET at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville is 9-2 overall and 6-0 at home, while FSU is 7-2 overall and 0-1 on the road. The Cardinals are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games following an against-the-spread loss. The Seminoles are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games against a team with a winning straight-up record.

The Cardinals are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Louisville vs. Florida State odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 140.5. Before entering any Florida State vs. Louisville picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of over $2,300 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Louisville vs. FSU. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for FSU vs. Louisville:

Louisville vs. Florida State spread: Louisville -2.5

Louisville vs. Florida State over-under: 140.5 points

Louisville vs. Florida State money line: Louisville -145, Florida State +125

Latest Odds: Louisville Cardinals -3.5 Bet Now

What you need to know about Louisville

The Cardinals saw a five-game winning streak vanish Saturday when the Miami Hurricanes beat them 78-72. Louisville got 25 points and seven assists from Carlik Jones in the loss.

Jones leads Louisville in scoring at 18.0 points per game, and he also dishes a team-high 4.9 assists per outing. Jae'Lyn Withers pulls down a team-high 7.2 rebounds per game.

What you need to know about Florida State

The Seminoles won their second straight game Saturday, defeating North Carolina 82-75. Five Florida State players scored in double digits: M.J. Walker led the way with 21 points, Raiquan Gray pumped in 19 points, and Malik Osborne, Rayquan Evans and Balsa Koprivica each chipped in 10 points apiece.

Walker leads FSU with 16.3 points per game, while Koprivica pulls down 5.7 rebounds and Scottie Barnes deals 4.1 assists per outing.

How to make Louisville vs. Florida State picks

The model has simulated Louisville vs. Florida State 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Florida State vs. Louisville? And which side of the spread cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Louisville vs. Florida State spread you need to jump on Monday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.