Louisville vs. Florida State odds, line: College basketball picks, Feb. 24 predictions by model on 54-30 run

First place in the ACC is on the line when the No. 8 Florida State Seminoles host the No. 11 Louisville Cardinals on Monday. Tip-off from the Donald L. Tucker Center is set for 7 p.m. ET. Florida State (23-4, 13-3 ACC) remained one-half game behind first-place Louisville in the ACC standings after posting a 67-61 victory at North Carolina State on Saturday. The Seminoles, who are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games, have won six of their last seven overall contests and are a perfect 14-0 at home this season.

Louisville (23-5, 14-3) improved its all-time ACC home record to 41-13 with a 72-55 triumph over North Carolina on Saturday. The Seminoles, who beat Louisville 78-65 on the road on Jan. 4, are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Florida State vs. Louisville odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 140. Before making any Louisville vs. Florida State picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Here are the college basketball lines and trends for FSU vs. Louisville:

Florida State vs. Louisville spread: Seminoles -2.5

Florida State vs. Louisville over-under: 140 points

Florida State vs. Louisville money line: Seminoles -142, Cardinals +120

FSU: Seminoles have won 21 straight at home, last losing on Jan. 12, 2019 to Duke

LOU: Cardinals have allowed 25 points or less in a half 11 times this season

Why Florida State can cover

The model has considered that the Seminoles shot a blistering 55.2 percent and forced 16 turnovers in their victory at Louisville earlier this season. That should come as no surprise as Florida State leads the conference and ranks 16th in the nation with 16.9 forced turnovers per contest.

M.J. Walker was a force in the first meeting with the Cardinals this season, scoring a team-high 23 points while making five of Florida State's 11 3-pointers in the victory. The junior guard, who is averaging 10.5 points this season, shared the team lead with 12 against North Carolina State -- scoring all 12 in the second half.

Why Louisville can cover

Despite FSU's win earlier this year, it isn't a lock to cover the Louisville vs. Florida State spread on Monday. Jordan Nwora has bounced back nicely from a pair of sub-par efforts, recording 35 points and 18 rebounds over his last two contests. The junior forward, who leads the Cardinals in scoring at 18.2 points per game, notched 18 and 11 boards against North Carolina on Saturday for his fifth double-double of the season and the 14th of his career.

Nwora registered nearly half of Louisville's points in the loss to Florida State last month, pouring in 32 while pulling down 10 rebounds. Junior forward Malik Williams has elevated his game of late as he is averaging 13.3 points over his last six games after recording a season-high 17 in the victory over the Tar Heels.

