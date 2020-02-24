Louisville vs. Florida State odds, spread: College basketball picks, Feb. 24 predictions by model on 54-30 run

The No. 8 Florida State Seminoles attempt to complete a sweep of the season series when they host the No. 11 Louisville Cardinals on Monday in a critical ACC battle. Tip-off from the Donald L. Tucker Center is set for 7 p.m. ET. Florida State (23-4, 13-3 ACC) shot 55.2 percent from the field and was 11-for-23 from 3-point range as it rolled to a 78-65 triumph at Louisville on Jan. 4. The Seminoles, who are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games against teams with a winning record, sit one-half game behind the Cardinals for first place in the ACC standings after taking a 67-61 decision at North Carolina State on Saturday.

Florida State vs. Louisville spread: Seminoles -2.5

Florida State vs. Louisville over-under: 141 points

Florida State vs. Louisville money line: Seminoles -148, Cardinals +120

FSU: Seminoles have won 21 straight at home, last losing on Jan. 12, 2019 to Duke

LOU: Cardinals have allowed 25 points or less in a half 11 times this season

The model has considered that Trent Forrest has hit double digits in points in six straight contests after registering 10 against the Wolfpack on Saturday. The senior guard recorded a season high in last month's win over Louisville with 20 points and is averaging 14.8 over his last four meetings with the Cardinals.

Florida State also has received an offensive boost from Patrick Williams of late. The freshman forward has scored 10 or more points in five of his last six contests after enduring a five-game stretch during which he was limited to single digits. FSU already has one cover against Louisville this season and has a winning record (14-13) overall against the spread.

Despite FSU's win earlier this year, it isn't a lock to cover the Louisville vs. Florida State spread on Monday. Jordan Nwora has bounced back nicely from a pair of sub-par efforts, recording 35 points and 18 rebounds over his last two contests. The junior forward, who leads the Cardinals in scoring at 18.2 points per game, notched 18 and 11 boards against North Carolina on Saturday for his fifth double-double of the season and the 14th of his career.

Nwora registered nearly half of Louisville's points in the loss to Florida State last month, pouring in 32 while pulling down 10 rebounds. Junior forward Malik Williams has elevated his game of late as he is averaging 13.3 points over his last six games after recording a season-high 17 in the victory over the Tar Heels.

