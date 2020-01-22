Louisville vs. Georgia Tech: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Georgia Tech @ Louisville

Current Records: Georgia Tech 8-10; Louisville 15-3

What to Know

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the #6 Louisville Cardinals at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at KFC Yum! Center. U of L will be strutting in after a win while Georgia Tech will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Yellow Jackets were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 63-58 to the Virginia Cavaliers. One thing holding Georgia Tech back was the mediocre play of F Moses Wright, who did not have his best game; he played for 32 minutes but put up just seven points on 3-for-10 shooting.

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 33 turnovers, U of L took down the Duke Blue Devils 79-73 on Saturday. U of L got double-digit scores from four players: G David Johnson (19), F Dwayne Sutton (13), F Malik Williams (12), and C Steven Enoch (10).

The Yellow Jackets are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 5-1-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

The Yellow Jackets are now 8-10 while the Cardinals sit at 15-3. The Cardinals are 12-2 after wins this year, and the Yellow Jackets are 5-4 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Cardinals are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Yellow Jackets, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 132

Series History

Louisville have won all of the games they've played against Georgia Tech in the last six years.